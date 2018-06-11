Fatal boating accident occurs in whirlpool on Arkansas river

Trending stories:
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issued a warning Monday for boaters on the Spring River to avoid an area known as Sadler Falls, about 150 miles 150 (240 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.
The commission says there was a fatal boating accident in the whirlpool on Saturday. Details of the accident have not been released.
The area has been roped off and is marked with buoys.
The commission says engineers will examine the area this week.
