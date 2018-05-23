Fatal school bus crashes in Tennessee lead to changes with SCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight at 5:00, what has changed in Shelby County since the crash in Chattanooga, and why the board recently gave Durham School Services a raise in pay to provide transportation for its students.
At a board meeting yesterday, the National Transportation Safety Board made several recommendations to ensure the safety of kids across the United States who rely on buses to get to school.
The NTSB based its recommendations on its investigative findings of recent fatal bus crashes in Chattanooga, Tennessee and in Maryland.
Among the recommendations was a call on local school districts to have more oversight of its school buses and drivers, especially in districts like Shelby County, where schools rely on a third-party vendor like Durham School Services.
Today, FOX13's Kristin Leigh reached out to SCS and its board members for their reaction to the recommendations from the NTSB, and to find out which, of any of them, are being considered.
