Fatal shooting at South Memphis store, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Sunday night.
Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Blvd. near a local corner store.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect responsible is being described as a black man wearing a black hoodie with dark jeans or sweat pants.
He was last seen running eastbound from the scene, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.
