Fatal shooting at South Memphis store, suspect on the run

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Sunday night.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Blvd. near a local corner store.

    The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The suspect responsible is being described as a black man wearing a black hoodie with dark jeans or sweat pants.

    He was last seen running eastbound from the scene, according to police.

