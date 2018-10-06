Father accidentally shoots, kills 3-year-old boy on front porch of Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed outside their home Sunday.
Police said Argel Hernandez, 32, and his 3-year-old son Angel were sitting on the front porch steps of the home on North Highland Street Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, the father’s pistol went off accidentally – hitting them both.
Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Child Neglect— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 6, 2018
891 North Highland
On September 30, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Tillman Station Officers responded to a shooting call at 891 North Highland where two individuals had been... https://t.co/KgrQsgz8Sx
They were both taken to the hospital. The father was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The child was rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead later that day.
Hernandez was arrested and is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated child neglect.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Doctor finds Sherra Wright is mentally stable, fit to stand trial
- 2 people shot at multiple times while driving on I-40
- Memphis man convicted of carrying out paid murder of ‘high-ranking’ gang member
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}