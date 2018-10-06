  • Father accidentally shoots, kills 3-year-old boy on front porch of Memphis home

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed outside their home Sunday. 

    Police said Argel Hernandez, 32, and his 3-year-old son Angel were sitting on the front porch steps of the home on North Highland Street Sunday afternoon. 

    According to investigators, the father’s pistol went off accidentally – hitting them both. 

    They were both taken to the hospital. The father was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    The child was rushed to LeBonheur in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead later that day. 

    Hernandez was arrested and is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated child neglect. 

