Father accused of shaking and throwing his baby

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threw his two-month-old son.
John Russell Hardin is charged with 1st Degree Battery – Knowingly Causing Serious Injury to a Person Under 5, Extreme Indifference.
The charges stem from an alleged incident involving his child.
Police told FOX13 Hardin and his wife brought their son to the hospital on June 16. They were discharged but returned the next day because the baby had a seizure.
Doctors at Le Bonheur noticed the baby had broken ribs, so they called police. The injuries, according to investigators, were days old.
While being questioned by police, Hardin admitting to throwing his son on the ground and causing the injuries. He was arrested.
The baby suffered serious injuries – which include the possibility of being blind – but he is expected to survive, according to police.
The mother was not charged.
