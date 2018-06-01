  • Father arrested after unattended son, 8, towed away in car

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis father is facing charges after his eight-year-old son was left unattended in a car parked illegally in the Medical District.

    Romian Hayes, 38, left his car parked outside of Regional One on Jefferson Avenue. He went inside while his son was left in the car alone. While inside the hospital, Hayes’ car was repossessed by Alcar National Recovery Service.

    Trending stories:

    The child was released before the car was taken to the car lot.

    Coming up on FOX13 news at 10, we reach out to the company about the incident and what charges Mr. Hayes is facing.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father arrested after unattended son, 8, towed away in car

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-year-old Tennessee boy struck, killed by lightning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Search continues for toddler after Amber Alert canceled

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Playboy centerfold apparently jumps to death with son

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy shot in Memphis neighborhood, person detained