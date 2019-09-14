0 Father arrested for stabbing 4-month-old, mom to death, deputies say

SHELBY CO., TENN - A mother and her four month-old were stabbed to death before their home was set on fire.

According to Shelby County Deputies, that's what happened to Heather and Bentley Cook Friday morning inside their home in Shelby County.

25 year-old Enoch Zarceno-Turner is charged with Arson, Aggravated Child Abuse, and Murder in the case of 32 year-old Heather Cook and four month-old Bentley Cook.

Shelby County Fire was called to the 6900 block of Bennington Circle Friday morning in regards to a house fire.

According to the affidavit, when SCSO arrived on the scene they found Heather and Bentley stabbed to death. Their home had been intentionally set on fire, mainly where the Cooks lifeless bodies laid.

Heather's sister was the one who found them. According to the affidavit, she told deputies Zarceno-Turner is Bentley's father, and the pair were arguing over custody issues.

On August 31, just two weeks ago, a Facebook account seemingly belonging to Heather Cook took to a single mothers Facebook page to vent.

The post reads: "when I got pregnant it was by someone I had just began seeing. When I told him I was pregnant, he asked me to ‘remedy the situation.' My son was born 4 ½ months ago and the father has never even attempted to see him."

The post goes on to say Heather filed for child support and the father was served for DNA testing. Adding, "he can't believe that I'm asking for any support for a baby he helped to create."

Cook's family has confirmed the authenticity of the post.

Zarceno-Turner will be in court Monday.

