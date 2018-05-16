0 Father attacked outside Memphis restaurant while holding 1-year-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father and daughter went on what was supposed to be a quick food run inside an Orange Mound McDonalds on Tuesday, but it became a moment that forever changed their lives.

"I'm getting chocked out from the back, then I'm getting hit all in my face," Martavious Conner recalled. "And I have her in my hands at the time."

RELATED: Father fights off 4 robbers while holding infant daughter at McDonald's parking lot

The Memphis father was not only fighting for his own life, but that of his one-year-old daughter Malaysia as well.

"As I'm leaving out someone asked me for a lighter," Conner explained.

And without warning, four men attacked the 21-year-old father while we was holding his daughter.

"I had to throw her in the car," Conner said. "I end up reaching for my gun that was under the seat."

Trending stories:

While being pistol-whipped and in a chokehold, the father said he was able to shoot one of the accused robbers in each leg.

After the shot was fired, Connor said one of the bold attackers stole his gun and pointed it at his head. However, a stroke of luck might have saved his life.

Martavious Conner details what happened next and how his daughter’s actions might have saved him – in a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.