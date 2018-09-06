0 Father claims PB&J driver hit daughter's car and took off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A father told FOX13 a tow truck belonging to PB&J crashed into his daughter's van and drove off before the police arrived.

Memphis police classified the accident as an unsolved hit-and-run. It happened in the university area in July and Jon Duncan remembers the phone call he received.

"My daughter calls me and says I got into an accident," Duncan told FOX13.

His daughter was driving a minivan with her soccer teammates when another driver backed into her and caused the accident.

"A tow truck just hit me," Duncan remembers his daughter telling him. Duncan asked if she was okay, and she said she was fine.

His daughter took pictures of the damage and the tow truck that belongs to PB &J. She also took pictures of the driver and his insurance card.

"She ends up calling the police and the driver said you don't need to call the police," Duncan said.

She did, but the tow truck operator drove off.

Duncan told FOX13 he called the company to demand an explanation.

"They acknowledged one of their drivers hit my daughter and he just left the scene. He was in a panic or whatever," said Duncan.

FOX13 obtained a copy of the Memphis Police report that classified the July accident as a hit-and-run. FOX13 called PB&J at 1:45 p.m. to get a response but no one answered the phone.

FOX13 stood outside the office and called again just before 3 p.m. and no answer even though the business is supposed to be open until 4:30 p.m.

Duncan said he can't answer from PB& J or its insurance company when he called them twice.

How can that be? A manager at PB&J testified at a recent hearing they always answer customer complaints about being towed unfairly.

On Tuesday, Isaac Herron – a company official – told FOX13, "If in fact someone has been wronged we will return their money."

Duncan, however, has a damaged van and can't get either PB&J or its insurance company to either process or pay his claim.

"My next recourse it to hire an attorney and sue them, file suit," said Duncan.

