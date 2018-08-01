Father describes ‘unnerving' experience with daughter during shooting on Mississippi highway

A man opened fire on a stretch of Highway 72 in Marshall County Tuesday.
No one was hurt, but two vehicles were shot at by the suspect -- Brandon Chambers, 28 -- and he burglarized three homes.
FOX13 spoke with a man who witnessed the whole thing go down near Slayden Road around noon.
Frank Potts was making the trip from Alabama to the Memphis Airport to drop off his daughter, Jessica.
“If we hadn’t stopped for the bathroom, we would’ve been one of the vehicles struck,” Potts said. “Almost certain.”
Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said the bullets hit a mail carrier and a Mercedes.
The father describes how the rest of the situation unfolded -- on FOX13 News at 9.
