0 Father found safe weeks after disappearing when visiting music festival in Memphis, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family and police confirmed the father who has been missing for weeks after visiting Memphis for a music festival has been found safe.

Memphis police confirmed TreVaughn Jones, 27, was located around 8 p.m. on May 31, weeks after coming to Memphis for the music festival.

It is unclear where Jones was found at this point.

On Friday, Jones’ father opened up exclusively to FOX13.

This was TreVaughn’s first time in Memphis, so his family said he is unfamiliar with the area and does not know anyone here.

Jones also may not have had his ID, money or cell phone with him.

“It’s hard, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, to not know where your child is—dead or live,” Troy Jones, TreVaughn’s father said before he was found.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The missing person’s report shows TreVaughn got into a domestic disturbance with his friend during the trip. Police said no charges were filed.

Afterward, Jones asked officers to drop him off at an Exxon gas station in Whitehaven, instead of going to a bus station.

FOX13 asked the gas station’s manager if she remembered TreVaughn but she could not remember.

“It’s hard for me to deal with this, you know what I mean? I know my son would call me if he had no money,” Troy said.

“He could have been anywhere and said, ‘Hey, let me use a phone or he could have gone to the bus depot to the grey hound station and said, ‘Hey, can I use the phone to call my dad to wire me some money,’ Anything, and I haven’t heard from my child.”

TreVaughn’s father said he does not understand why Jones would leave without saying anything, especially with three young daughters and another one on the way in St. Louis.

TreVaughn recently got mixed up with drugs--adding level of concern for his family.

“Although he’s gotten on drugs and everything like that. Nobody deserves to be missing and nobody knows anything about it,” Troy said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.