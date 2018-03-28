Father Jesus arrested in Mississippi for disturbing the peace, report says

Clarion Ledger - A Mississippi man who calls himself Father Jesus has been arrested for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a weapon at a woman, according to the Clarion Ledger.
The Clarion Ledger reported, "Gulfport Police say Jesus was arrested Sunday after a woman said the 42-year-old pointed a weapon at her. Authorities say officers made contact with Jesus at a Gulfport house and he was wearing a white robe, gold-colored crown and a plainly visible shoulder holster. A 12-gauge flare gun was recovered along with flares."
No injuries were reported.
Police said Jesus was released later Sunday after posting more than $1,000 in bond.
