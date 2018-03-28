  • Father Jesus arrested in Mississippi for disturbing the peace, report says

    Updated:

    Clarion Ledger - A Mississippi man who calls himself Father Jesus has been arrested for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a weapon at a woman, according to the Clarion Ledger

    Trending stories:

    The Clarion Ledger reported, "Gulfport Police say Jesus was arrested Sunday after a woman said the 42-year-old pointed a weapon at her. Authorities say officers made contact with Jesus at a Gulfport house and he was wearing a white robe, gold-colored crown and a plainly visible shoulder holster. A 12-gauge flare gun was recovered along with flares."

    No injuries were reported.

    Police said Jesus was released later Sunday after posting more than $1,000 in bond. 

    To read the Clarion Ledger's full report click here.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father Jesus arrested in Mississippi for disturbing the peace, report says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mississippi city denies church proposed by Father Jesus

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina mom arrested after Facebook video shows baby smoking