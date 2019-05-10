Father killed by delivery driver while working at Memphis furniture store, police say

Memphis police arrested a man they said is responsible for shooting and killing someone at a furniture store in Memphis.
The shooting happened at American Freight Furniture and Mattress on Highway 64 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Court records said a truck driver, who is identified as Timothy Saunders in the affidavit, was arguing with Thomas Hartman in a warehouse.
Hartman was a store manager.
Family members told FOX13 Hartman was in his 40s and was a father of two.
Saunders left the building during the fight and then came back. He took out a handgun and pointed it towards the victim's face, according to court records. He then pulled the trigger, police said.
Hartman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Timothy Saunders is charged with First-Degree Murder.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Women on alert after parking lot encounters with creepy man in DeSoto County
- Attorney: Man accused of shooting Memphis mother to death in front of her kids claims innocence
- Store manager shot and killed by delivery driver at Memphis business, employee at nearby store says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}