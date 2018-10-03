Father killed during barricade situation in Bartlett, family says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a barricade situation took a deadly turn, family told FOX13.
According to family, The man recently lost his job, a contract with a janitorial business, and was ex-con so he could not find work.
Huge police presence on Stage Rd. I see a TBI van and several MPD cars. A viewer said it looked like a stand off, with guns drawn. The street is blocked off. Gathering more details now. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/1maXrleghT— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) October 3, 2018
He started drinking and eventually barricaded himself in his home on Stage Road near Covington Pike in Bartlett.
At some point, his wife called the police, and after they arrived, he threatened the officers.
His wife and children were able to get out of the house, then swat and family tried to convince him to come out of the house.
He fired multiple shots then 30 minutes later swat went in and he was shot. Family said he was a father of four.
