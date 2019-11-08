  • Father launches scholarship bringing awareness to heart condition causing sudden death in athletes

    By: Robynn Coleman

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - He had the heart of a champion, and a heart that failed him too soon. 

    Dennis Price Jr., also known as 'DJ' to most people, was a former basketball player at Ridgeway High School.

    He was loved by his community, teammates, and school.

    "He was coming into his own... he leaned the game the right way. He was one of the top players in this city", Dennis Price explained. 

    His father told FOX13 he never thought he'd have to bury his son at just 16 years old.

    He remembers the day like it was yesterday.

    Price said he was on the road when he got a call from his son's house phone. He instantly knew something was wrong when the call came from that number.

    It was DJ's mother calling to share the news that would change both of their lives forever.

    FOX13's Robynn Coleman breaks down the steps athletes need to take to avoid sudden death from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Plus find out how one Memphis father is using a scholarship fund to bring awareness after losing his son to the heart condition TONIGHT on FOX13's High School Sports Zone at 10:30. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories