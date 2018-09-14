Father of 5 killed in Orange Mound drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after being gunned down in a drive-by shooting.
PHOTOS: 1 dead, 2 injured during early morning drive-by shooting
Police found a car shot several times in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue at 12:50 a.m. This is in Orange Mound.
FOX13's Tony Atkins spoke with a man at the crime scene. His strong message for the killer -- on FOX13 News at 5.
Three people were shot on the scene. Two women were transported in non-critical condition and a man was transported in critical. He died at the hospital.
"I never imagined our streets would be like this," said Eddie DePriest.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Helena-West Helena crash involving on, off-duty police officers under internal investigation
- Pregnant mom of 4 killed in crash with boxer who livestreamed aftermath
- WATCH: Wild patterns shine from new lights on I-40 bridge
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A man was taken to the hospital and later died. Loved ones identified him as 22-year-old Marcus Vann. He was a father of five.
Two women were to taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
FOX13 counted 17 shell casings at the intersection of Lamar and Semmes. The car he was in was full of bullet holes.
Police told FOX13 they are looking for suspects in an SUV.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}