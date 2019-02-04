  • Father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting, family says

    Updated:

    Watch Good Morning Memphis until 10 a.m. for LIVE reports and the latest developments from this breaking story. 

    ---

    Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Memphis. 

    The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 1200 block of Favell Drive. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    One person was killed and the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    The victim's family told FOX13 he was a father of seven. 

    The body was found inside the house. 

    Police have not released any suspect information. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories