Father of 7 killed in early morning double shooting, family says

Watch Good Morning Memphis until 10 a.m. for LIVE reports and the latest developments from this breaking story.
---
Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Memphis.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 1200 block of Favell Drive.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Survivor of Arkansas bus crash that killed 1, injured 45 permanently loses sight in eye, doctors say
- Memphis woman killed husband with kitchen knife after he asked for divorce, police say
- ‘I may go vomit’: Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old’s death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One person was killed and the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The victim's family told FOX13 he was a father of seven.
The body was found inside the house.
Police have not released any suspect information.
At 1:13 am MPD officers were flagged down by the complainant who directed them to 1241 Favell. Officers located a male & female suffering from GSWs. The male was pronounced deceased, and the female was xported to ROH in extremely critical condition. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 4, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}