Father of man accused of shooting neighbor, her coworker to death noticed 'shift' in his behavior

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A violent hostage situation in Arkansas ended when the suspect was shot to death by state troopers and SWAT team members.
Police said Raymond Williams Jr., 37, barricaded himself inside the home in Helena-West Helena for six hours while firing gunshots at officers.
Two women were found dead in the front yard of that home, and police told FOX13 Williams shot and killed them after an exchange of words prior to the barricade situation.
FOX13 spoke with the suspect's father, and he said he noticed a shift in his son's behavior about a week ago.
"I had been concerned about my son. This isn't my son, you know, what I witnessed yesterday," said Williams Sr.
Williams' father said he didn't know the women and doesn't know why his son did this.
The father and son were extremely close, so when his son was being short with him, Williams thought that was strange.
All his son would tell him was "I'm alright," so Williams told FOX13 he had planned to get help for his son. However, it is now too late.
