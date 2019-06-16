0 Father of man killed by U.S. Marshals speaks after son's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn - The father of the man killed by US Marshals earlier this week is speaking out tonight, demanding answers about his son’s death.

Brandon Webber’s father also told FOX13 he wants the peace to remain while the facts are still unknown.

Sonny Webber told FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre he didn’t have anything to do with a threat toward police and doesn’t know where that rumor came from.

Webber says he never thought he would ever have to put a picture of any of his eight sons on a shirt to memorialize them after being killed.

“Justice for Brandon. I'm at peace with it right now,” Webber said.

Unfortunately, US Marshals killed Webber’s son Wednesday in Frayser while serving a warrant out of Mississippi.

Webber’s told Jeremy Marshals served a warrant he’s yet to see.

“We are still in the dark like everybody else."

After the shooting Law enforcement in Mississippi received a threat.

According to The Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the threat came from someone they believe is a gang member.

Webber told me he is not connected to any threat against law enforcement.

"I have made no threats to law officers. I have nothing against the police,” Webber said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to the Desoto County District Attorney’s Office, Marshals went after Brandon for his involvement in a carjacking that ended with a man getting shot five times.

Webber says he’s been given no information about his son’s involvement in the crime.

Webber says while facts are still unknown, he strongly believes the Marshals could have taken his son in custody peacefully.

"I don't know how many times my son was shot. I don't know nothing, we don't nothing,” Webber said.

We have been in contact with Brandon Webber’s mother and she says she isn’t ready to speak on camera just yet.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.