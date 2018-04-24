  • Father punches woman trying to kidnap his son, MPD says

    Memphis, TENN. - A father's quick actions stopped his 5-year-old son from being kidnapped. 

    Officers were called to the scene on April 23 when a man called to say a woman grabbed his son and tried to run away. 

    The father then punched the woman and was able to get his child back. The attempted kidnapper, who police identified at Gina A. Ricard, went to a nearby fire station and told them she tried to stop a kidnapping. Police said she matched the description of a broadcast. 

    The arrest affidavit says Ricard was not coherent and 'believes God told her help.'

    She was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping. 

     

