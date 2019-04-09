Father says man in white van tried to lure kids who were playing outside in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man driving a white van who approached three kids in Nutbush and asked them to get inside his vehicle.
FOX13 spoke with a parent, Kyle Latham, that said he was inside his house while his children were playing with the neighbors outside.
Latham was surprised the man had the nerve to approach the children in broad daylight.
“I don’t understand why someone would be that bold,” Latham said.
The man inside the van approached his 4-year-old daughter and two other kids near Castle Drive.
Latham said, “It wasn’t something I ever expected to happen – especially right outside my door.”
Parents are outraged after a driver in a white van tried to take their children while they were playing outside. WATCH surveillance video that captures the incident, today on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}