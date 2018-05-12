0 Father sent threatening texts before stabbing daughter during custody exchange, mom says

JONESBORO, Ark. - The mother of a two-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by her own father in Jonesboro.

Body cam video shows what happened during a custodial exchange and the father is in police custody.

RELATED: Arkansas man stabs his daughter during custody exchange

The terrifying custody exchange, led to the arrest of Theodis Coleman, 37. Jonesboro Police said he is seen his daughter during an exchange April 29th.

“I should’ve protected my baby then, but instead i tried to be nice and let her be in his life,” said Jevena Murray, the child’s mother.

Murray, the mother of two-year-old Amarianna Coleman, said she feels a little guilt. Guilt from trying to keep her daughter in her father's life, when she said should've stayed away.

“For him to do that to my baby, it really hurt my baby because she loved the hell out of him,” she explained.

Murray said she received threatening texts of "kill kill kill" before the exchange.

“He told me to call the police and have them on standby because imma need them,” she said.

While Amarianna recovers, Murray still bears her own scar from the stabbing and said after years of physical and verbal abuse, she says she was the target.

“I don’t think that was no accident. There was nothing accident about that.” Murray said.

Police said Theodis Coleman is charged with four felony offenses, including domestic battering - first degree, domestic battering - second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.