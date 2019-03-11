MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a bowling alley Sunday night.
Officers were called to Winchester Bowl in the 3700 block of Mendenhall Rd. around 10:22 p.m.
PHOTOS: Father shot and killed after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
Investigators on the scene said three to four men began fighting inside the bowling alley.
Security from the bowling alley broke up the fight. Everyone involved in the fight left the building.
As the victim was leaving, a white Ford 150 drove up and fired several shots.
Family members have identified the father killed as Lamar Smith, Jr., 25.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
