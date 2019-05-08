Father, son arrested in major Memphis drug bust, police say

A father and son in Memphis were arrested after police said they found hundreds of illegal pills and multiple bags of marijuana.
Memphis police executed a search warrant on the 2100 block of Kansas Street.
Detectives were called to the house earlier that evening for a double shooting.
At this time, it does not appear that the shooting and drug arrests were related.
Police said they became aware that drugs were being stored and sold at the house.
Officers went inside the house and found hundreds of ecstasy pills, 10 oxycodone pills, and various other drugs, according to court records.
A backpack, filled with ammunition and a drum magazine, was also located.
The suspects, who are both named Kevin Smith, were arrested and face multiple drug-related charges.
