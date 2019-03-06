0 Father-son duo accused of stealing guns from local collector, selling them on the street

COLT, Ark. - A father-son duo is behind bars tonight after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars-worth of guns from a local collector and selling them on the street.

Law enforcement is now working to get those guns back to their owner and out of the hands of dangerous criminals.

The owner of Ted’s Marine and Sporting Goods is still taking inventory of what all was taken from his Colt, Ark. store. Law enforcement suspects dozens of guns were stolen, including one fully automatic weapon.

The Tommy Gun, just like one a gangster would use in an old timey movie, can shoot up to 725 rounds-per-minute.

Father and son, Tommy and Tyler Immel are facing several counts of felony theft of property and commercial burglary. This after St. Francis County Sheriff’s deputies allege the men broke into a local sporting goods store at least three times.

“The danger of having guns that are stolen, getting in the hands of other criminals, is certainly an ever-present fear for all of us,” said Captain Eddie Adamson with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office. Cornelius Banks is also charged.

He’s facing theft by receiving and criminal use of a prohibited weapon after deputies said he purchased a gun from the pair.

“It was a registered, legally owned fully-automatic weapon, an old tommy gun, the gangster-type weapon that he’d had for many, many years. A very expensive weapon as well,” Adamson told FOX13 of the weapon in Banks’ possession.

The store, Adamson said, has been closed for years, but the owner thought it would be a safe place to store collector’s items he had planned on passing down.

“Knowing the person and knowing that sentimental value of many of these guns he had intended to give to his grand kids at some point in their lives, made it even more important for us to try to get these guys,” Adamson said.

If you have recently purchased a weapon in this area and have any concerns it may be stolen, contact the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.

