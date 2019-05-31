0 Father visiting Memphis for music festival disappears without a trace

A family is desperately trying to find their son after he disappeared earlier this month.

27-year-old TreVaughn Jones is from St. Louis, Missouri but he was in the city for Memphis in May.

Jones’ father opened up exclusively to FOX13.

His family said Jones has been missing for almost two weeks.

This was TreVaughn’s first time in Memphis, so his family said he is unfamiliar with the area and does not know anyone here.

Jones also may not have his ID, money or cell phone with him.

“It’s hard, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, to not know where your child is—dead or live,” Troy Jones, TreVaughn’s father said.

Troy said all he wants is to hear his son’s voice again.

He said he has not heard from TreVaughn since he visited Memphis on May 18 for a music festival.

Jones was supposed to come back to St. Louis after the trip.

FOX13 spoke with TreVaughn’s father on the phone.

“I just want to hear from my son. If he tells me, ‘Hey daddy, I’m fine, this is what I want to do,’ I’m fine with that, I’m absolutely fine with that. I just want to hear my child’s voice to know that he’s ok,” Troy said.

The missing persons report shows Trevaughn got into a domestic disturbance with his friend during the trip. Police say no charges were filed.

Afterward, Jones asked officers to drop him off at an Exxon gas station in Whitehaven, instead of going to a bus station.

FOX13 asked the gas station’s manager if she remembered TreVaughn but she could not remember.

“It’s hard for me to deal with this, you know what I mean? I know my son would call me if he had no money,” Troy said.

“He could have been anywhere and said, ‘Hey, let me use a phone or he could have gone to the bus depot to the grey hound station and said, ‘Hey, can I use the phone to call my dad to wire me some money,’ Anything, and I haven’t heard from my child.”

Trevaughn’s father said he does not understand why Jones would leave without saying anything, especially with three young daughters and another one on the way in St. Louis.

Trevaughn recently got mixed up with drugs--adding level of concern for his family.

“Although he’s gotten on drugs and everything like that. Nobody deserves to be missing and nobody knows anything about it,” Troy said.

If you see Trevaughn, you are asked to call the Memphis Police Department.

Jones’ family also filed a missing person report in Missouri.

