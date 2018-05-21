Fayette County Criminal Justice Complex shuts down

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies told FOX13 the Fayette County Criminal Justice Complex will be shut down until further notice.
The sheriff said the shutdown was caused by, “Circumstances out of our control.”
Crews are working on major repairs to the electricity, water, and plumbing systems in the building.
Trending stories:
- Mother after throwing child on ground, 'F*** you and that baby'
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate royal wedding flowers to hospice patients
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
No courts will be held this week. However, emergency services are still available.
You can still reach the office by calling 901-465-3456.
The sheriff said 911 calls have been rerouted to Hardeman County at this time, they will relay information back to Fayette County.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:
“We would also like to thank many of our neighbors and other West Tennessee agencies for their time, resource’s, facilities and assistance as we work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}