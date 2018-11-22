Fayette County deputy shot, suspect arrested in Shelby County

A Fayette County Deputy was shot on Thanksgiving day.
According to Ricky Wilson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at Murphy Ole in Oakland, Tennessee.
The suspect ran on foot and was found shortly after near a ditch.
The deputy was then shot. The suspect ran and carjacked a woman at a Texaco Gas Station on Highway 64.
He then traveled into the Memphis metro, and crashed. The suspect has been taken into custody.
The deputy is expected to be okay. But, he is listed in critical condition and is currently in surgery.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.
