Fayette County Jaill still without electricity

The Fayette County Jail is still without electricity.
All of the roughly 170 inmates are spread out across western Tennessee counties.
The sheriff told FOX13 that the construction crew is waiting on parts to make final repairs.
It is unclear at this time if the assisting counties currently housing inmates are going to charge Fayette County for all of the additional costs.
