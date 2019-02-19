Fayette County residents unable to call 911 via cellphone

Important information for people who live in Fayette County.
Folks are unable to dial 911 with their cell phones.
According to the sheriff's office, it's due to a fiber optic line from AT&T that was cut in the Oakland area.
They told FOX13 that you have to call 901-465-3456 to connect or use a landline to dial 911.
There is no timetable on when this is going to be fixed.
