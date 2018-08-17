  • FBI, Memphis investigators searching for man in connection with child sex assault case

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A nationwide search is underway for a man who federal and local investigators say may have information about a sex assault victim.

    Information is limited, but the FBI is hoping two images may help lead them to the information they need. 

    The man – known only as “John Doe 40” – is being sought by FBI investigators for information regarding the victim of a sexual exploitation investigation. 

    The man was seen in a video with a child – who was a victim of sexual exploitation – in 2017.

    Investigators said they believe he could be anywhere in the country. 

    He is described as being in his 40s and has dark hair. 

    Memphis investigators also said there is no indication that the man has done any crimes with the child.

    They are just seeking information at this point. 

