FBI, Memphis police searching for 'Red Devil Mask Robber'; large reward offered for information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FBI and Memphis police are on the lookout for a ‘red devil mask robber’ responsible for attempting to rob the First South Financial Credit Union, located at 7166 Winchester Avenue.
The robbery took place on Oct. 26, 2015.
Surveillance footage shows the male suspect wearing a red devil mask, dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, work-type gloves and white tennis shoes.
The suspect also had an unknown firearm in his hand.
Investigators think this attempted robbery is tied to two previous robberies that occurred at the same location on Nov. 19, 2014 and Feb. 26, 2015.
The suspect is deemed armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts can contact the FBI’s Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The FBI is offering $5,000 to anyone who has information that can lead to the identification and arrest of the robbery suspect.
