FBI raids 3 medical centers in West Tennessee

The FBI raided three medical centers in West Tennessee Friday morning.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Memphis office confirms they executed search warrants at three Care Rite centers across the area.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Boyfriend and girlfriend shot while sleeping in their Memphis apartment
- Siblings made up story about man being kidnapped while buying PlayStation in Memphis
- Five Guys general manager arrested, accused of stealing more than $12,000 from Memphis location
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The medical centers were located in Dyersburg, Halls and Ripley.
FBI officials told FOX13 those operations have concluded and they will not comment any further.
At this point, it is unclear why those medical centers were raided or what investigators may have found.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}