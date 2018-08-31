  • FBI recovers enough fentanyl during raid to kill nearly 14 percent of Mississippi population

    MOSS POINT, Miss. - An FBI task force conducted a major drug raid in Mississippi, recovering a large amount of a deadly drugs. 

    The task force found 833.05 grams of fentanyl powder and “99 pharmaceutical dosage units improperly marked oxycodone, but contained fentanyl,” among other drugs. 

    The narcotics were recovered in Moss Point, Miss. during a July 2018 search warrant. 

    And according to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill the average person. 

    The fentanyl recovered is enough for 416,525 lethal doses – or enough to kill nearly 14 percent (13.96%) of Mississippi’s population based on 2017 estimates.

    FBI agents conducted the raid at the home of Dale Easterling, 43, of Moss Point. After his arrest, police also found seven kilograms (16.48 pounds) of cocaine in a hidden compartment in his car. 

    The 99 dosage units that were marked oxycodone actually contained fentanyl, acetaminophen (a.k.a. Tylenol), and metamizole (a painkiller). 

    Agents also recovered six pounds of marijuana, four pounds of marijuana brownies, a .45 caliber pistol and $10,000 cash. 

