FBI searching for evidence at home of teen who disappeared decades ago

FOX13 confirmed with the FBI that they are searching for evidence with new technology in a decades-old cold case.
According to the FBI, they are at the former home of Cayce McDaniel. Cayce was 14-years-old when she went missing in 1996.
She was last seen leaving a back-to-school party at her church, FOX News said.
In July of this year, FOX News reported a convict named Finis Ewin Hill, 66, was developed as a suspect.
The victim called him “Uncle Pete.”
The FBI said they are using the technology to search for anything that could help them find out what happened.
Milan Police Department is still the lead agency, but the FBI continues to assist.
