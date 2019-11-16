0 FDA sends warning to Dollar Tree about product safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the FDA, Dollar Tree has been receiving over-the-counter drugs produced by foreign manufacturers.

The FDA sent out a letter to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar that said their acne treatment pads and assured brand drugs were received from foreign manufacturers.

The FDA said they believe those drugs aren't safe.

A spokesperson with Dollar Tree said the items in the report are topical and not ingestible products.

Sharliese Boateng, a local pharmacist, spoke to FOX13 about why those drugs may not be safe.

"The potency of the drug is decreased because of the different things placed in it different substance fillers making a drug look like it was the right thing but in actually its not," said Boateng

The FDA said they warned the company about receiving adulterated drugs from manufacturers that received FDA warning letters in 2018.

The letter also said that Dollar Tree used contract manufacturers that received warning letters for similar issues between 2016 and 2019.

Those manufacturers were placed on import alert.

Boateng warned that if you experience certain symptoms you need to see your doctor immediately.

"Temperature spikes, symptoms they aren't familiar with, vomiting, nausea and things of that nature."

A spokesperson with Dollar Tree said the items in the report are topical and not ingestible products.

The spokesperson also said they are working with the FDA.

"You want to think safety over convenience meaning going to place like Walgreens where a pharmacist is always available," said Boateng.

The company has 15 working days to respond. The FDA said if it doesn't correct its violations then it could face legal action.

