0 FDA warns of E-cigarette 'epidemic' among minors

E-cigarettes have become extremely popular among teens.

The FDA chief called it an epidemic and says it needs to be stopped. The FDA sent 1,300 warning letters and fines to retailers in "a large-scale, undercover nationwide blitz.”

Almost 40 retailers in the Mid-South got that letter that warns them not to sell tobacco products without checking IDs. Twenty of those retailers are in Memphis.

“Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves,” Memphis native Cameron William said.

He was shocked to learn retailers across the nation were cited for selling e-cigarettes to minors.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Memphis mother Ricky Stone said. “Money is money. People will do anything they can do if they can get away with it.”

In most areas, you must be 18 to purchase any tobacco product. But kids have been getting around that in the Mid-South.

“No matter what, they’re going to try and take a stab at whatever gas station,” one man said. “And if it works, it works.”

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo found out which retailers were issued a warning letter.

She went to three of them: the MAPCO on Mount Moriah, the Walgreens on Riverdale, and the Circle K on Kirby Parkway. No one would talk to her about the letter they received.

“Nowadays, people don’t even check IDs just for the simplest things,” William said.

The FDA said most of the violations were for the illegal sale of five e-cigarette products: Vuse, Blu, Juul, Markten xl and Logic.

Those five brands make up more than 97 percent of the US market for e-cigs.

“Smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes, that’s not cool,” William said. “That’s what 2018 makes us think it is.”

The FDA is considering a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes, and some say it’s time the industry goes up in smoke.

