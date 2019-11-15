0 Federal judge denies city's motion to modify consent decree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal judge is denying the city's motion to modify an agreement that prohibits the Memphis Police Department from spying and gathering intelligence for political reasons.

In a 49-page ruling, federal judge Jon McCalla said the consent decree does not prevent the police department from investigating criminal activity.

"The Kendrick Consent Decree was not designed to prevent good-faith law enforcement investigations into criminal activity within the boundaries of the Fourth Amendment," McCalla wrote. "The Decree was meant only to prohibit the City's surveillance, capture, cataloging, maintenance, and dissemination of political intelligence unrelated to any legitimate law enforcement activities.

In a recent motion, the city wanted to modify the longest standing agreement because the city claims it could limit MPD's ability to proactively use technology.

Judge McCall wrote the decree acts as a wall, "ensuring that the city's surveillance practices do not cross the line from being a powerful weapon in the fight against crime to becoming an intrusive tool that improperly interferes with its residents' first amendment protected activities."

"I think we need law enforcement that is investigating real crimes, real threats to public safety, not activists who are trying to make our city a better place for all people," said Paul Garner, police accountability advocate.

Paul Garner is one of the community activists MPD spied on. He said the judge's ruling is a win for the first amendment.

"I think he believes in first amendment protections, and he makes that clear through his ruling that he sees through the city's attempt to smear and scare the public into trying to basically give our rights, our first amendment protective rights to free speech, free expression, and they're doing it under the guise of public safety," said Garner.

The city also argued the decree limited the information MPD could accept from third party sources like CrimeStoppers or other law enforcement agencies.

But Judge McCalla said MPD can accept credible information that was gathered through legitimate criminal investigation

"The Decree does not prohibit the police from receiving information gathered as the result of legitimate criminal investigations, supported by reasonable suspicion or probable cause, and unrelated to any protected First Amendment activities. Nothing in the Consent Decree would prohibit, to use the City's example, the City's acceptance of credible information regarding the threat of a mass shooting," wrote McCalla.

City attorney Bruce McMullen said it's unlikely they will appeal this decision.

He said the ruling gives them some guidance on how to move forward.

"There are some challenges on how to receive information from other agencies and what we need to do to verify that that information was not gathered in a form that's inconsistent with the consent decree we have to work out a process in which we can verify that before we operate on that," said City attorney Bruce McMullen.

There will be a hearing on Jan. 2, 2020, to discuss the schedule for any future evidentiary hearing on the City's Motion to modify the consent decree.



