Federal judge selects Ed Stanton to independently monitor, oversee Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal judge selected former United States Attorney Ed Stanton to be the independent monitor to oversee the Memphis Police Department.

This comes after MPD targeted several activists across Memphis for surveillance.

Activist Hunter Demster said a 40-year-old consent decree gave new life for change within the Memphis Police Department earlier this year.

"Ed Stanton is going to make sure the 1978 consent decree is being complied with,” Demster said.

Earlier this month, a federal judge named former Stanton as the monitor who will make sure MPD is complying within the consent decree.

"I’m kind of torn right now. He was the police department's choice, that would not have been my pick. I trust the ACLU to come up with a better monitor a more independent monitor,” Demster said.

A federal judge ruled MPD violated a 1978 consent decree between the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and the City of Memphis.

The consent decree prohibited the spying of political protesters to conduct investigations.

“I'm not ready to condemn him yet after all he does report back to judge McCalla, who I trust. Who obviously sees there is an issue going on within the Memphis Police Department,” Demster said.

U.S. District Judge Jon McCalla chose Stanton after the city of Memphis nominated him for the position.

McCalla picked Stanton over the ACLU’s choice, a federal prosecutor from South Carolina.

"Us activists are going to do our best to hold them accountable,” Demster said.

FOX13 made three calls to Ed Stanton’s office and left messages. Those calls have not been returned.

