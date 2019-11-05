FedEx and SMX iQor holding job fairs this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Need a job?
Two job fairs have been scheduled this month at the American Job Center.
November 14, 2019 – FedEx Express 9am-12pm – Hiring for Handlers and Material Handlers
Where: Hickory Hill 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, TN, 38141
- Must be able to lift 55lbs continuously
- Multiple shifts and part-time hours
- Apply online at careers.fedex.com/express
November 20, 2019 – SMX iQor 10am-2pm – Hiring for Warehouse Associates
Where: 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, TN, 38141
- Full time, permanent employments
- Healthcare benefits
- 2nd shift and referral bonuses
- https://apply.smjobs.com/ Code 708S
