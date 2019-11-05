  • FedEx and SMX iQor holding job fairs this month

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Need a job? 

    Two job fairs have been scheduled this month at the American Job Center.

    November 14, 2019 FedEx Express 9am-12pm Hiring for Handlers and Material Handlers

    Where: Hickory Hill 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, TN, 38141 

    •   Must be able to lift 55lbs continuously  
    •   Multiple shifts and part-time hours     
    •   Apply online at careers.fedex.com/express 

    November 20, 2019 SMX  iQor 10am-2pm Hiring for Warehouse Associates 

    Where: 4240 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, TN, 38141 

    • Full time, permanent employments
    •      Healthcare benefits 
    •      2nd shift and referral bonuses  
    •      https://apply.smjobs.com/ Code 708S 

