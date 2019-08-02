FedEx announces nearly $500 million additional investment into Memphis Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FedEx is making another major investment in the Memphis hub.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee joined FedEx Corp. officials to announce the company is making an additional $450 million investment to the $1.1 billion Memphis Hub modernization project previously announced in March 2018.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The investment will now exceed $1.5 billion over the next six years to facilitate construction of a new sort facility, installation of state-of-the-art systems and construction of a new bulk truckload building to support changing e-commerce needs.
“FedEx continues to be both a global leader and a Tennessee icon,” said Lee. “In a fast-paced market, we are proud of this company for continuing to invest with an eye on the future and supporting more than 30,000 Memphis area employees.”
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the investment. Watch FOX13 News at 5 p.m. for a full report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}