FedEx donates hundreds of coats to local school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 500 students at Bruce Elementary in Midtown received a brand new warm coat today.
FedEx and Operation Warm partnered together to donate the coats to students.
Students at Bruce Elementary excited about their new warm coats.
Not only were the children able to pick their own coat, they got to decide on the color and size as well.
Volunteers from FedEx and Operation Warm partnered together to donate the coats.
Between Bruce and Larose Elementary schools the partnership donated more than 800 counts.
Kirsten Bradley is with Operation Warm.
"It is more than a coat because it's providing them guidance from adults and the community," Kirsten Bradley from Operation Warm said.
Archie Moss is the Principal of Bruce Elementary.
"Knowing that we have a set of scholars that walk to school every day. We have a set of scholars that ride the bus and have to stand at the bus stop every morning. Those cold temperatures will keep them from coming to school," Moss said.
