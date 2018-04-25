0 FedEx driver, 2 others killed in I-40 crash

LONOKE CO., Ark. - Three people are dead following an horrific crash in Arkansas.

The accident happened Tuesday around 3:19 p.m. on I-40 near mile marker 184.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash involved two 18-wheelers. One of the trucks involved was a FedEx vehicle.

Trending stories:

ASP told FOX13 one of the vehicles was traveling eastbound on I-40 and the other was traveling westbound. The first vehicle crossed over into westbound traffic and struck the second vehicle head on.

FOX13 obtained video of the horrific crash from a viewer. You can see it below.

All three people who were involved in the crash died on the scene.

Jerry Stice, 64, from Westville, Oklahoma was the driver of the vehicle who went into the wrong lane when the crash happened. Jesus Escareno, 47, from Houston, Texas and Mark Lynch, 55, from Magnolia, Texas were the drivers in the second vehicle.

FedEx provided FOX13 the following statement:

First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this incident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.