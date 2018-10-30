FedEx ends NRA discount program

MEMPHIS, Tenn - FedEx has announced that they are ending the discount program with the National Rifle Association.
The company told FOX13 they conduct periodic reviews of pricing with programs to better serve customers.
According to a release, the alliances involved in this transition don't have the shipping volumes to sustain a dedicated program, according to FedEx.
FedEx released the following statement -
"We are transitioning some account holders in more than 100 organizations in the FedEx Marketing Alliance program to other pricing programs. Account holders that participated in the program will continue to receive the same discounts on FedEx shipping, and we will work directly with these customers to ensure a seamless transition."
The shipping company says the NRA is among the more than 100 organizations affected by the transition.
