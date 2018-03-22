FedEx Express holding job fair

Looking for a job?
FedEx Express might have what you are looking for.
According to FedEx, They are holding a job fair on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is being held at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D Memphis, Tenn.
It is not clear how many jobs the business is looking to fill, however, they did say the positions are permanent.
The news release broke down the benefits below:
PERMANENT:
HOURLY RATE $13
MINIMUM OF 17..5 HOURS PER WEEK GUARANTEED
MEDICAL COVERAGE WITH PREMIUMS STARTING AT $6 PER MONTH
DAY & NIGHT SHIFTS AVAILABLE
VISION AND DENTAL BENEFITS
TWO DEDICATED MEDICAL HEALTH CENTERS IN MEMPHIS
TUITION ASSISTANCE
MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD
NO MIN EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
FIVE YEARS OF RESIDENCY IN THE U.S.
MUST BE ABLE TO LIFT 75 POUNDS
SUBJECT TO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN
MUST BRING 2 FORMS OF VALID ID, SUCH AS DRIVER'S LICENSE, SOCIAL SECURITY CARD OR PASSPORT
