FedEx Forum gets lactation pod for nursing mothers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The FedEx Forum, home of the Memphis grizzlies, is now home to west Tennessee's first lactation pod.
It was installed last week at the FedEx Forum. The front door reads: "quite room just for mama bears."
The pod is a private and clean space that nursing mothers can use while attending events at the forum.
It's part of the county's ‘Healthy-Shelby' initiative.
We're working to learn more details on the lactation pod. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 assisted living employees arrested for setting up alleged 'fight club' among residents
- DMX cancels show at Landers Center, checks himself into rehab
- Tennessee man drowns at Florida beach, officials say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}