  • FedEx Forum gets lactation pod for nursing mothers

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The FedEx Forum, home of the Memphis grizzlies, is now home to west Tennessee's first lactation pod.

    It was installed last week at the FedEx Forum. The front door reads: "quite room just for mama bears."

    The pod is a private and clean space that nursing mothers can use while attending events at the forum. 

    It's part of the county's ‘Healthy-Shelby' initiative.

    We're working to learn more details on the lactation pod. Check back for updates.

