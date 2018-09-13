FedEx Ground is looking to hire 55,000 more workers for the holiday season, according to FOX Business.
The Memphis-based shipping company made the announcement Wednesday. They also plan to expand its operations to six days a week.
RELATED: FedEx Ground expands US operations to 6 days-per-week annually
“The growth of e-commerce has caused us to assess Monday deliveries, and we’ve concluded that this is the right moment for us to move into a six-day configuration,” said Bob Henning, FedEx Ground's chief financial officer.
According to Reuters, the company will increase hours for some, and hire an additional 55,000 workers.
Henning explained, “We expect to be extremely busy right up till Christmas Eve.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police investigating vandalism at National Civil Rights Museum
- Memphis man admits to murdering wife with assault rifle
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}