FedEx Ground plans to offer Sunday delivery services

FedEx Ground plans to make deliveries seven days a week for residential areas.
During peak season, FedEx Ground delivers seven days a week during the holiday season. Starting in January 2020, the service will continue year-round for the majority of the U.S. population.
“We have made significant investments in capacity, technology and automation at FedEx Ground over the past 20 years. These investments have allowed us to gain ground market share for 19 of the last 20 years, and we are now ideally positioned to extend that growth as the average daily volume for small parcels in the U.S. is expected to double by 2026,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corp.
FedEx Ground also plans to enhance its efficiency in the last-mile deliveries. According to the company, FedEx Smart Post packages are rapidly integrating into standard operations and increase large package capabilities.
