FedEx is hiring 55,000 people for the holiday season. 3,800 will be in Memphis.
FOX13 went to the Hub and talked to workers who will be working with the seasonal workers.
Mike Grant trains new hires, and told us what they want out of future employees.
“We’re looking for energetic people, were looking for people who are physically fit, they have to be able to pick up and they have to be able to move a package,” Grant said.
Trending stories:
- 2 shootings on major Memphis interstates in 2 hours
- 2 people charged in connection with raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- Toyota recalls 168K vehicles over air bag issues
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
He also wants to see a team player walk into his doors.
“We want to be able to work as a team and cooperate in that team structure,” he said.
FedEx Express is taking 1,000 of the new hires. FedEx Ground will have 2,800 positions available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}