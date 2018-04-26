  • FedEx hiring nearly 2000 employees

    Looking for a job? 

    FedEx Express might have what you are looking for. 

    According to FedEx, They are holding a job fair on April 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is being held at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D Memphis, Tenn. 

    There are part-time and seasonal jobs available. 

    The news release broke down the benefits below: 

    PERMANENT: 
    HOURLY RATE $13
    MINIMUM OF 17..5 HOURS PER WEEK GUARANTEED
    MEDICAL COVERAGE WITH PREMIUMS STARTING AT $6 PER MONTH
    DAY & NIGHT SHIFTS AVAILABLE
    VISION AND DENTAL BENEFITS
    TWO DEDICATED MEDICAL HEALTH CENTERS IN MEMPHIS
    TUITION ASSISTANCE

    MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD
    NO MIN EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
    FIVE YEARS OF RESIDENCY IN THE U.S.
    MUST BE ABLE TO LIFT 75 POUNDS
    SUBJECT TO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN
    MUST BRING 2 FORMS OF VALID ID, SUCH AS DRIVER'S LICENSE, SOCIAL SECURITY CARD OR PASSPORT

